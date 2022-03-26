Overview

Dr. Raj Ayyathurai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Ayyathurai works at Advanced Urology Institute, LLC in Inverness, FL with other offices in Homosassa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.