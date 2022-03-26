Dr. Raj Ayyathurai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyathurai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raj Ayyathurai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Advanced Urology Institute, LLC609 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-1894Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Specialists, Homosassa3475 S SUNCOAST BLVD, Homosassa, FL 34448 Directions (352) 605-1877Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The last 6 months have been office visits, tests and finally surgery. Each visit was timely and professional. The office staff is on top of every detail. Each person was patient, kind and happy....from the front desk to the assistants in the exam room! My wife and I were impressed and very happy with the treatment we received and give high praises. Same with Dr Raj. He is patient, personable and highly intelligent. We never felt rushed. He WANTS to answer every question and does! Out of FIVE stars, we give Dr Raj and his staff TEN!
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1700058351
- Member Royal College of Surgeons
- University of Miami
- Coimbatore Medical College
- Urology
