Dr. Rajini Malisetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajini Malisetti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN.
Locations
Minnesota Oncology-coon Rapids11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 712-2100
Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 220, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions (763) 786-1620
Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA345 Sherman St Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 251-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to and does not rush you. She has been my doctor for 5 1/2 years and finally got my all clear for lung cancer. Also redit to Dr Janet price for being such a wonderful doctor if not for her it would not have been found early and Dr Boxberger my surgeon.
About Dr. Rajini Malisetti, MD
- Hematology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malisetti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malisetti accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malisetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malisetti has seen patients for Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malisetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malisetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malisetti.
