Dr. Rajini Malisetti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN.



Dr. Malisetti works at Minnesota Onclgy Mplwd Cncr Ctr in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Fridley, MN and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.