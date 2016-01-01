Overview

Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Iyer works at Sudha Moola, M.D. in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.