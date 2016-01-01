Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Iyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Corona Office900 S Main St Ste 102, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 279-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
About Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD
- Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
- 1689669962
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center
- Guy's Hospital, University of London
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Osmania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iyer speaks Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.