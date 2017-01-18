Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Government Medical College, Punjab University and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Mercy Heart Institute7502 State Rd Ste 2210, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-2070
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Dr Singh has an excellent sense of humor. He was called in to perform that test where they shock the heart. I don't believe I had ever been to one who made me feel at ease as much as Dr Singh.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184758799
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Usc University Hospital
- Government Medical College, Punjab University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
