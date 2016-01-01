Dr. Parmar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajinder Parmar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajinder Parmar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Columbia VA Healthcare System6439 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209 Directions (803) 776-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mcleod Inpatient Physicians555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-5753Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajinder Parmar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891791570
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parmar speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.