Overview

Dr. Rajinder Kaushal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Guru Nanak University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kaushal works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.