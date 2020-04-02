Dr. Rajinder Kaushal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajinder Kaushal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Guru Nanak University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Digestive Diseases25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2420
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr Kaushal for an Endoscopy & Colonoscopy. I found him to be caring and patient enough to explain the procedures. He did not seemed rushed and would address any concerns I had. I do not hesitate in recommending him for any of your gastroenterology concerns.
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Eastern Panjabi, Hindi, Hindi, Indian, Punjabi, Urdu and Urdu
- 1285706259
- Wayne St U Affil Hosp
- Mt Sinai Serv/City Hosp Ctr
- Guru Nanak University
- Internal Medicine
