Overview

Dr. Rajinder Basra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Basra works at Catholic Health in Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.