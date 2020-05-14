Dr. Shameem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raji Shameem, MD
Overview
Dr. Raji Shameem, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 943-9446
Florida Cancer Specialists - Orange City765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-7411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-6133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative about my needs. & concerns.
About Dr. Raji Shameem, MD
- Oncology
- English, Urdu
- 1356631287
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- SUNY Stony Brook University Hosp
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
