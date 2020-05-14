See All Oncologists in Deland, FL
Dr. Raji Shameem, MD

Oncology
5 (22)
Overview

Dr. Raji Shameem, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shameem works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland in Deland, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland
    810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 943-9446
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Orange City
    765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-7411
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary
    805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 804-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphocytosis
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Lymphocytosis
Anemia
Skin Screenings

Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2020
    He was very informative about my needs. & concerns.
    — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Raji Shameem, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356631287
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Stony Brook University Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
