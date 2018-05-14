Dr. Raji Gill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raji Gill, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raji Gill, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Gill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Urology Center1500 E Downing St Ste 100, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions
-
2
Oklahoma Urology Center802 S Jackson Ave Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 458-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
He performed my vasectomy and I couldn’t be happier. He got me in on a short notice, which is great for my schedule. Could not be more pleased and grateful.
About Dr. Raji Gill, DO
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922181593
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Fort Worth Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Northeastern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.