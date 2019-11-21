Dr. Rajev Nain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajev Nain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 205, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-3211
Inova Urgent Care Center - Woodbridge14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 210, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 620-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent diagnosis. Superb staff. Very detailed explanation of my operation including how to deal with possible after effects issues. Very successful operation and no abnormal after effect.
About Dr. Rajev Nain, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Christiana Care Hospital
- Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery
Dr. Nain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nain speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nain.
