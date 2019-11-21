Overview

Dr. Rajev Nain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Nain works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.