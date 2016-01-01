Dr. Ananda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajeswari Ananda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeswari Ananda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Ananda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Simi Valley office2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 305, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 522-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ananda?
About Dr. Rajeswari Ananda, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1669427514
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Thanjavur Med Coll Hosp, In
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ananda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ananda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ananda works at
Dr. Ananda speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ananda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ananda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.