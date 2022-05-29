See All Interventional Cardiologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Patcha works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Hospital
    270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743
  2. 2
    Balveen Singh MD PLLC
    172 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Huntington Hospital
  North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypotension

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypotension
Chest Pain
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Accelerated Hypertension
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm of Heart
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva
Aortic Dissection
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Bacterial Endocarditis
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dissecting Aneurysm
Endocarditis
Exertional Hypertension
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced
Hypertension, Stress-Induced
Idiopathic Myopathy
Iliac Aneurysm
Limb Swelling
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Popliteal Aneurysm
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Renal Hypertension
Resistant Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Septic Embolism
Sinus Bradycardia
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic
Takayasu's Arteritis
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboembolism
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
White Coat Hypertension
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2022
    I think he is a talented surgeon. He made a cut so small, and I had no side effects. You can hardly see where he went in. No bruising absolutely nothing. I 'd definitely recommend him.
    — May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    N Shore University Hosp
    Residency
    Cooper Health System/University Medical Center
    Internship
    New York Downtown Hospital
    Medical Education
    Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Patcha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Patcha works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patcha's profile.

    Dr. Patcha has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patcha on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patcha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

