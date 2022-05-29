Overview

Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Patcha works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.