Dr. Rajeshwar Abrol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeshwar Abrol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Allegheny General Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Abrol works at
Locations
Texas Gastroenterology Associates - Willowbrook18220 State Highway 249 Ste 340, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3534
Texas Gastroenterology Associates506 Graham Dr Ste 100, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He became my Dr after an ER visit with attached hospital stay - he is great!!
About Dr. Rajeshwar Abrol, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1447258108
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrol has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrol.
