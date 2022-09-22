Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Terna Med Coll & Hosp., Navi Mumbai, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to all patient responses, reviews pertinent data related to your condition. Explores options of treatment and plan of care is always explained in a clear and concise way.
About Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871678961
Education & Certifications
- Terna Med Coll & Hosp., Navi Mumbai, India
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.