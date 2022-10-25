Dr. Rajesh Vrushab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrushab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Vrushab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Vrushab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Keller, TX. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Vrushab works at
Locations
North Hills Family Medicine300 N Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 545-1355Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSunday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 424, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 510-1060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vrushab and his staff have always been very friendly. He communicates what is going to happen and what you need to do before any procedure. I have had multiple procedures with him and he is an excellent heart doctor.
About Dr. Rajesh Vrushab, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1366405268
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Med Center
- University Ill Michael Reese Hospital
- U Ill-Michael Reese Hosp
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrushab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrushab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vrushab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vrushab works at
Dr. Vrushab has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vrushab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vrushab speaks Hindi and Kannada.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrushab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrushab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrushab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrushab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.