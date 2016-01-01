Dr. Rajesh Venkataraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkataraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Venkataraman, MD
Dr. Rajesh Venkataraman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanley Medical College|Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Medical Office Building 217189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3933
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 110, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 270-3933
Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 400, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0950
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- Male
- University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama Hospital
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- Stanley Medical College|Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
