Overview

Dr. Rajesh Venkataraman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanley Medical College|Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Venkataraman works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.