See All Cardiologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Suri works at West Coast Medicine and Cardiology in Fremont, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA and Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Medicine and Cardiology
    3155 Kearney St Ste 100, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 931-4310
  2. 2
    Hayward Office
    27171 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 931-4310
  3. 3
    Fremont Office
    39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 260, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 931-4310
  4. 4
    West Coast Medicine and Cardiology
    1393 Santa Rita Rd Ste A, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 931-4310
  5. 5
    Pleasanton Office
    4439 Stoneridge Dr Ste 130, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 931-4310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Rose Hospital
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Suri?

    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Suri is very kind and friendly. He answered all my questions and is very knowledgeable. His staff is friendly also.
    — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suri to family and friends

    Dr. Suri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Suri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD.

    About Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Indian, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790700987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Metro Hosp/Ny Med College
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suri has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Suri speaks Hindi, Indian, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Tagalog.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Suri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.