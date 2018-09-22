Overview

Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lincolnton, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Solanki works at Atrium Health Levine Children's Pediatric Medical Associates in Lincolnton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.