Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lincolnton, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Atrium Health Levine Children's Pediatric Medical Associates447 McAlister Rd Ste 3300, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (980) 369-3534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Solanki is a caring MD. A trust his knowledge and medical background. My daughter and son both have seen him and received excellent care.
About Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417044900
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- East Carolina Univ Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
