Dr. Rajesh Shinghal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Shinghal works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.