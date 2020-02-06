Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease615 S New Ballas Rd # 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2880
Chesterfield226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 52, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-2399
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah found my microscopic colitis after several other doctors did not. He is a very kind, smart and excellent doctor.
About Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1912066382
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.