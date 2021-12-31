Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD
Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Roach Family Chiropractic LLC251 Maitland Ave Ste 116, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 915-5643
North Office1301 S International Pkwy Ste 1001, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 915-5643
- Adventhealth Orlando
Dr. Shah was assigned to me following CABG surgery, he has been very attentive and effective in my post surgery.
About Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1811911779
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
