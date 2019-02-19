Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Sachdeo works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Neuroscience Care1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachdeo?
He has been my neurologist for 35 yrs and would not go to anyone else because he's extremely though and honest. When my husband had seizures he was the first doctor I went to. It took awhile to find the right medication but it was worth it. Other doctors have told us he's one of the best around and I hold him in the highest regard.
About Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1043232556
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
- Va Hines Loyola Med Center
- Christian Med College Hospital
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdeo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdeo works at
Dr. Sachdeo has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachdeo speaks Hindi and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.