Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Rao works at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Esotropia and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Eye Care PC
    3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 (313) 745-3937
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Childrens Eye Care PC
    42700 Garfield Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 (586) 532-3380
    Childrens Eye Care PC
    7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 (248) 538-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heterophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heterophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Down Syndrome
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Exotropia
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Nerve Sheath Tumors
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetes Type 1
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Keratitis
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Dystrophy
Strabismus
Tension Headache
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Abdominal Pain
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Astigmatism
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Black Eye
Blindness
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cyclophoria
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Farsightedness
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foot Sprain
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Graves' Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
Laryngitis
Leucocoria
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Senile Cataracts
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Still's Disease
Tear Duct Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichiasis
Vertical Heterophoria
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD

    Ophthalmology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1912961921
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Wisconsin Madison
    UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
    St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rao has seen patients for Heterophoria, Esotropia and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

