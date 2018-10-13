Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Eye Care PC3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-3937TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Childrens Eye Care PC42700 Garfield Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 532-3380
-
3
Childrens Eye Care PC7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 538-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
As a practicing physician for 44 yrs, I look for above the average expertise. Dr. Rao was willing to tackle a double vision problem due to a muscle paralysis that others were not. Perfect vision.!!! Staff very organized, compatant and kind.! Highest recommendation. !! Dr.T.
About Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912961921
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Heterophoria, Esotropia and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.