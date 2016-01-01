Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rangaraj works at
Locations
Rangaraj Eye Center1909 Aberdeen Rd Ste 108, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 439-7774
Georgia Center for Sight1110 Commerce Dr Ste 112, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (706) 387-5656
The Georgia Center for Sight651 S Milledge Ave, Athens, GA 30605 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 439-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangaraj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.