Dr. Rajesh Ramachandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Ramachandran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Gi Diagnostic Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 747-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot recommend this doctor enough. He is so caring and compassionate. Dr. Ramachandran is helpful and has excellent bedside manner. We found him by chance but he probably saved my grandmothers life this week. I know we did not just find him by chance. The universe sent us just what we needed.
About Dr. Rajesh Ramachandran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramachandran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.