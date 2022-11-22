Overview

Dr. Rajesh Pradhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.



Dr. Pradhan works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

