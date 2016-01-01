Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
