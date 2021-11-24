Overview

Dr. Rajesh Pillai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.



Dr. Pillai works at 1st Care Family Medical in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.