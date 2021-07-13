Overview

Dr. Rajesh Persaud, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Crescent City, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Persaud works at Aza Health in Crescent City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Muscle Spasm and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.