Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Rene AB Capulong Inc in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Asthma Allergy Care Center Pl
    2511 JUNIOR ST, Orange City, FL 32763 (386) 774-1221
  2
    Asthma Allergy Care Center Pl.
    1301 S International Pkwy Ste 1011, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Allergy Shots
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Muscle Spasm
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction
Anemia
Angioedema
Anxiety
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Environmental Allergy Testing
Eye Infections
Food Allergy
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
IgA Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pulmonary Disease
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Allergy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1619926193
    Education & Certifications

    Lsu Med Center
    New York Downtown Hospital
    Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
