Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.
Locations
Asthma Allergy Care Center Pl2511 JUNIOR ST, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-1221
Asthma Allergy Care Center Pl.1301 S International Pkwy Ste 1011, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Center
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.