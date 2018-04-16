Overview

Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, PA. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at CHESTER CO HOSP in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.