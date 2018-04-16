See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in West Chester, PA
Pulmonary Disease
1.5 (6)
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, PA. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at CHESTER CO HOSP in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chester County Hospital
    701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 738-2694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Apr 16, 2018
    I've been seeing him for about 7 years and find him to be thorough, caring and proactive.
    — Apr 16, 2018
    About Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1265492763
    Education & Certifications

    • Presby Med Ctr
    • Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at CHESTER CO HOSP in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

