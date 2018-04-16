Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, PA. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 738-2694
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing him for about 7 years and find him to be thorough, caring and proactive.
About Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1265492763
Education & Certifications
- Presby Med Ctr
- Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.