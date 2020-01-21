Overview

Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Premier Medical Group in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.