Overview

Dr. Rajesh Padmanabhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristymissouri: Kansas City and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Padmanabhan works at Renal Specialists of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.