Overview

Dr. Rajesh Nambiar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Collingsworth General Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Ochiltree General Hospital.



Dr. Nambiar works at Amarillo Heart Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.