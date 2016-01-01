Overview

Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Cassville, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Mercy Clinic Cancer and Hematology- Chub O'reilly Cancer Center in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.