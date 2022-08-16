Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Three Rivers Surgical Specialists Inc.575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 277, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7722
- 2 1699 Washington Rd Ste 402, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 833-3934
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
when I get there. There is no waiting ,they take me right in, after the nurse gets me ready, the Dr. comes right in. The nurses and front desk people are always very pleasant.
About Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1588677355
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.