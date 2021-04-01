Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1011 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-3526
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a terrific surgeon. My mom had neck surgery by him. He did a great job explaining everything. Good beside manner.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1326018326
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.