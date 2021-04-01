Overview

Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Neurosurgical Associates, PC in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.