Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Bee Caves Family Practice1008 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 200, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 503-4997
First Choice Emergency Room9312 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 537-1450Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta is very professional and handled my colonoscopy procedure very efficiently. I highly recommend him .
About Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1255414157
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
