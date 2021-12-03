See All Gastroenterologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Manam works at Digestive Health Specialists in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Specialists
    1703 S Meridian Ste 305, Puyallup, WA 98371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 272-5127
  2. 2
    Washington Gastroenterology
    11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-207, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 770-3700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Nausea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Dysphagia
Nausea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912108820
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Manam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Manam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Manam works at Digestive Health Specialists in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Manam’s profile.

Dr. Manam has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

