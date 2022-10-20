Overview

Dr. Rajesh Malik, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Mcleod Loris Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at Heart Rhythm Consultants in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.