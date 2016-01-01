Overview

Dr. Rajesh Malik, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Med College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Malik works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.