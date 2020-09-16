Overview

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Desert Kidney Associates in Mesa, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.