Overview

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Midtown Renal Care, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.