Overview

Dr. Rajesh Kukunoor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Kukunoor works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.