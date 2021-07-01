Dr. Rajesh Kukunoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukunoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Kukunoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Kukunoor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Kukunoor works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-6800
-
2
Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 314-6670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 494-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you are searching for a Board Certified Oncologist , this is the guy ! Our PCP recommended him. He is truly outstanding. Dr. Kukunoor listens well and truly works to find the best treatment options based on the evidence. I trust and respect his knowledge and experience. My PCP was spot on !
About Dr. Rajesh Kukunoor, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346214384
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Osmania Medical College
- Nizam College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
