Overview

Dr. Rajesh Khanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Heritage Butler Family Physicians in Fairfield Township, OH with other offices in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.