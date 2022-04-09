Dr. Rajesh Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Khanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Khanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Madras, India and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Khanna Vision Institute31824 Village Center Rd Ste F, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 991-1063
Khanna Vision Institute9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 306, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 482-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I met Dr. Khanna for the first time and were completely over joyed with the professional manner in which we were treated. Dr. Khanna and his staff ( especially Ted ) were exceptional. Their knowledge was beyond, beyond, beyond, etc......
About Dr. Rajesh Khanna, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104854249
Education & Certifications
- Midwest Eye Center
- Jipmer Hospital
- Graduate Hospital, Internal Medicine
- University Of Madras, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanna speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.