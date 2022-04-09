Overview

Dr. Rajesh Khanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Madras, India and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khanna works at Khanna Vision Institute in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.