Dr. Rajesh Kataria, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Kataria, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wheelersburg, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Kataria works at
Locations
Southern Ohio Gastroenterology Inc.8101 Hayport Rd, Wheelersburg, OH 45694 Directions (740) 355-8562
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring doctor.
About Dr. Rajesh Kataria, DO
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rheumatology
