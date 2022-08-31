Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajesh Kalra, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Kalra, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 6930 Austin St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the opportunity not just to work with Dr. Kalra, he was also my doctor. He has been very kind to me and my family, i had send many persons to him for immediate need and they were all satisfied. I will continue to recommend Dr. Kalra to friends and family, he is a great doctor.
About Dr. Rajesh Kalra, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1518307875
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
