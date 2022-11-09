Overview

Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Kakani works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AT PLAINVIEW in Plainview, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.