Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Kakani works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AT PLAINVIEW in Plainview, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Plainview Hospital
    888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803
  2
    All Island Radiology PC
    877 Stewart Ave Ste 2, Garden City, NY 11530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Deafness
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Otitis Media
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Lymphoma
Allergic Reaction
Anemia
Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bell's Palsy
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Eye Cancer
Facial Fracture
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Jaw Fracture
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Meniere's Disease
Multiple Myeloma
Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Pancytopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pleural Cancer
Postnasal Drip
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Secondary Malignancies
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Sleep Disorders
Stomach Diseases
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Vascular Disease
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Kakani is an excellent doctor who took the time to listen and explain everything to my father. I was very impressed by his thoroughness and patience. I highly recommend him.
    — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    1619934460
    Education & Certifications

    Lenox Hill Hospital
    Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Indore University
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakani has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kakani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

