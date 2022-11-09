Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Kakani works at
Locations
-
1
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (844) 727-5795
-
2
All Island Radiology PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1105
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kakani is an excellent doctor who took the time to listen and explain everything to my father. I was very impressed by his thoroughness and patience. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rajesh Kakani, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1619934460
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Indore University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kakani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kakani works at
Dr. Kakani has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kakani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakani.
