Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Jari works at
Locations
-
1
Clearway Pain Solutions - White Marsh8100 Sandpiper Cir, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (443) 693-7246
-
2
Clearway Pain Solutions-Bel Air602 S Atwood Rd Ste 103, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (855) 527-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Conifer Health Solutions
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jari?
I love Dr. Jari, he has a great personality, shows care for his patients.
About Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1427194356
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jari works at
Dr. Jari has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jari speaks Gujarati.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.